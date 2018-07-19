VFW Auxiliary Marie Klugow Memorial Scholarship awarded to Jeff Holt of Colfax

Colfax's Jeff Holt, a current Sierra College student, won a $2,000 scholarship from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

Holt won the Marie Klugow Memorial Scholarship after turning in an application stating his financial needs, his accomplishments so far and his goal, which is to "earn a Doctorate in Behavioral Science with a special emphasis in Forensics and a degree in Business Administration," according to a release.

"During my time in scouting and to earn the Eagle Scout award, you have to do a service project that betters your community, and my Eagle Project entailed putting signs at all the firehouses in the Placer Hills Fire Protection District which included Meadow Vista, Weimar, and Applegate," Holt said. "When I installed the Weimar Fire Department sign, I was able to hang a sign showing the fire threat level. Once my troop and I completed the project, there were enough supplies left over to allow each fire station to maintain those signs for many years to come."

Besides becoming an Eagle Scout, Jeff helped his mother, Kathryn, with supporting the veterans of the nation's military. Kathryn Holt is former president of the VFW Auxiliary 2003 of Colfax.

Jeff has served by placing American Flags on the graves of veterans buried in local cemeteries, participated in the Placer County Out of Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk, which highlights the mental health needs of our military in their transition to civilian life, and participated in the filming of "Witness to Infamy" about USS Arizona and Pearl Harbor survivor Lt. Cmdr. Louis A. Conter.

In Jeff's application package there had to be reference letters that point out the reason he should be given this scholarship, and one letter in his package stood out, the release stated.

Recommended Stories For You

It was a letter from another Eagle Scout who met him in Hawaii at the 75th Commemoration of the Attack on Pearl Harbor. There, Jeff honored a promise made to stand with USS Arizona Survivor Louis A Conter at the ceremony.

In that letter, Stan Cromlish stated, "When I met him, he looked me squarely in the eye and gave me a firm handshake which showed that he was engaged. Throughout that day, I saw a young man who treated each Veteran he met equally, regardless of rank, and that left an impression on me."

For more information, go to https://vfwauxca.org.

Source: VFW Auxiliary