Verizon drops plans for wireless antenna array in downtown Nevada City

A more than three-year battle between Verizon Wireless and Nevada City is over.

Last week, Verizon's attorneys sent a letter to Nevada City's city council, formally withdrawing its use permit application for a screened rooftop wireless facility at 109 North Pine Street.

Verizon wanted to install eight cellular antennas and an HVAC condenser. The top of the antennas and supporting infrastructure would have reached 50 feet above the ground, amounting to a range between 3.5 feet and 9.5 feet above the height of the building parapet. The antennas would have been visible from several public vantage points within downtown Nevada City.

