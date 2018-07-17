Verizon drops plans for wireless antenna array in downtown Nevada City
July 17, 2018
A more than three-year battle between Verizon Wireless and Nevada City is over.
Last week, Verizon's attorneys sent a letter to Nevada City's city council, formally withdrawing its use permit application for a screened rooftop wireless facility at 109 North Pine Street.
Verizon wanted to install eight cellular antennas and an HVAC condenser. The top of the antennas and supporting infrastructure would have reached 50 feet above the ground, amounting to a range between 3.5 feet and 9.5 feet above the height of the building parapet. The antennas would have been visible from several public vantage points within downtown Nevada City.
Check back for more on this story.
Trending In: Local News
- Law enforcement officers find thousands of cannabis plants, environmental damage in foothills
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Owl sign stolen from iconic Grass Valley eatery
- Former Nevada County resident ‘Cappy’ Gordon killed in Montana
Trending Sitewide
- Law enforcement officers find thousands of cannabis plants, environmental damage in foothills
- Twenty years later, questions still linger in Sam Strange double-homicide case that shook Nevada County
- Owl sign stolen from iconic Grass Valley eatery
- Convicted murderer Sam Strange granted parole suitability
- UPDATE: A second passenger dead, 1 in critical condition due to plane crash this morning (VIDEO)