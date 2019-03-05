Vendors sought for Summer Camp and Activities Fair

Organizers for the "Summer Camp & Activities Fair," set for May 4, are encouraging vendors for camps and other kids' programs to register now in order to reserve a space. Now in its eight year, the fair has been an overwhelming success for connecting parents and vendors. The event is designed for vendors to promote their programs and for parents to ask questions and meet the people who will be spending time with their children. In the past, vendors have had the opportunity to talk about their program with more than 300 families. Nevada City Parks & Recreation and the Parents' Resource Guide are partnering for this event, and any vendor registered for the Camp Fair by the March 13 will be included in the Camp Fair advertisement that will be printed in the Parents' Resource Guide Magazine.

The Camp Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. om May 4 at Nevada City Veteran's Building. Sponsors for the event are also encouraged — sponsorship funds are used as "camperships" to send underprivileged children to a camp of their choice. Vendors can receive a discount on their booth for being a sponsor. For more information about being a vendor, contact Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, ext. 129. To find out about promoting a program with the Parents' Resource Guide, call 530-265-8342.