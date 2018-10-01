Vehicular manslaughter case of Sabrina Distura nears crossroads

Sabrina Distura, facing charges in the deaths of two Nevada Union High School students, will next month either plead to her accusations or have a preliminary hearing scheduled, a prosecutor said.

Distura, 21, is scheduled to appear Nov. 14 in Merced County Superior Court. If Distura opts against pleading to her charges, her case will progress to a preliminary hearing. At that hearing a judge would determine if enough evidence exists to advance her case to trial.

"We are not making a plea bargain in this case," said Travis Colby, the prosecutor in the case. "We're not reducing the charges."

Distura faces charges including gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, DUI with 0.08 percent or more blood alcohol content and possession of a controlled substance. She remained Monday in the Merced County Jail under $560,000 in bond, authorities said.

— Travis Colby, Merced County prosecutor

According to Colby, court rules allow for leniency when someone enters a plea before the preliminary hearing. However, prosecutors have no intention of arguing in favor of a reduced sentence, or dropping any of her charges, if Distura does plead guilty on Nov. 14.

"That is something she could argue to the court," Colby said.

Distura appeared in a Merced County courtroom last week. At that hearing her attorney asked for more time to review evidence provided by the District Attorney's Office, leading to the Nov. 14 court date.

Distura is accused in the March 25 deaths of Tyler Nielson, 17, and Justin Gardner, 16. Authorities claim she crossed the Interstate median and collided with a vehicle driven by Nielson, who died. Gardner died later that day. A third student, Dawson Fay, had a broken hip.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.