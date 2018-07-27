Vehicular homicide case of Sabrina Distura delayed until September

Sabrina Distura, accused in connection with the March deaths of two Nevada Union High School students, is next scheduled for court in September.

A Merced County Superior Court judge on Wednesday postponed Distura's case until Sept. 26 after learning attorneys haven't yet received certain evidence, Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby said.

According to Colby, attorneys still need final toxicology reports, along with data taken from an electronic recorder in Distura's vehicle, Colby added.

The prosecutor has said that toxicology tests will show if Distura, 21, had a controlled substance in her at the time of the fatal wreck. The electronic data, taken from an airbag control module, contains details about her vehicle speed and brake status.

Distura is accused of the March 25 deaths of Tyler Nielson, 17, and Justin Gardner, 16. Authorities claim she crossed the Interstate 5 median near Los Banos and collided with a car driven by Nielson, who died at the scene. Gardner died later that day.

A third student suffered a broken hip, school officials have said.

Distura faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, DUI with 0.08 percent or more blood alcohol content and possession of a controlled substance. She remained Friday in the Merced County Jail under $560,000 in bond.

