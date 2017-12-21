Vehicle-versus-pedestrian wreck on Highway 49 leads to death

Authorities have filed no charges in the Wednesday night traffic death of a South Lake Tahoe man killed after Victorian Christmas.

Ronson Sakioka, 64, died after a vehicle struck him around 9:25 p.m. as he crossed Highway 49 at Maidu Avenue, said Officer James Cornwell, with the California Highway Patrol.

Running south to north across the highway, Sakioka was struck by a 2008 Honda Pilot traveling west. There were no streetlights and the driver didn't see Sakioka, the officer said.

"The pedestrian crossing 49 was outside any crosswalks," he added.

Authorities flew Sakioka to a Roseville hospital, where he died, Cornwell said.

"It's still under investigation," he said.

