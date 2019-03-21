Vehicle thief tries to extort victim, Jeep found in Nevada County
March 21, 2019
The vehicle thief stole a Jeep, contacted the owner and asked for $2,000 to get it back, authorities said.
Terri Joanna Taliaferro, 49, of Grass Valley, now faces charges of extortion, vehicle theft and a car registration violation in connection with the missing Jeep, Nevada County Jail reports state.
Authorities say the Jeep was reported stolen on Monday from Yuba County. At some point afterward Taliaferro contacted the owner, saying she'd return the vehicle for payment.
The Jeep had been entered into a stolen vehicle database. Officers spotted the vehicle late Wednesday in a Combie Road parking lot. They checked the license tag and discovered it was stolen, sheriff's Lt. Sean Scales said
"It's not uncommon to run vehicle tags, if you see a vehicle parked there late at night," Scales said. "We were aware that the Jeep had been stolen."
Officers found Taliaferro nearby and arrested her, Scales said. She remained jailed Thursday under $12,000 in bond, reports state.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
