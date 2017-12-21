Vehicle rollover near Smartsville causes minor injuries only, CHP says

A Thursday morning wreck on Highway 20, near Smartsville, sent a vehicle down an embankment, flipping it several times but leaving the driver with only minor injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.

The single-vehicle wreck involving a 2013 Ford Focus happened around 7:35 a.m. The Oregon House driver, traveling east, failed to follow the highway when it veered left. She collided with an embankment and lost control, Officer Dan Yeager said.

"The road veered left and the person driving failed to make that left turn," he added.

The Ford overturned as it fell about 15 to 20 feet, coming to rest upside down. The wreck destroyed the vehicle, though the driver escaped with minor injuries, the officer said.

Taken to a nearby hospital, the driver was released within hours. No charges were filed, Yeager said.

"No one else was involved," he said. "It was just an unfortunate event."

