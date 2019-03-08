Vehicle drives into home, catches fire in Grass Valley (VIDEO)

A vehicle drove into a home off Ventana Sierra Drive in Grass Valley Friday afternoon, sparking a fire that briefly threatened a structure before firefighters got the blaze out.

The female driver of the Kia involved in the collision was able to walk away from the crash and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. when a neighbor heard the collision and dialed 911.

The vehicle traveled about 50 yards off the roadway before coming to a rest against the side of a home.

Firefighters worked quickly to clear surrounding vegetation, disconnect the vehicle's battery, and douse the burning Kia.

The fire was kept from burning the structure, which only sustained minimal damage.

An NID water main was also damaged during the incident and shot water into the air until workers could turn the water off.

Neighbors at the scene said they did not hear any screeching tires, but said they heard a vehicle traveling at an accelerated speed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.