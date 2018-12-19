Vandals can’t dampen Christmas spirit on Grass Valley’s South Auburn Street

More info: Hot chocolate is free to visitors; there will be chestnuts and black walnuts for sale as well as some Christmas boutique items for kids

When: 6-9 p.m. nightly; visits with Santa Dec. 21-23 (may close at 8 p.m. Dec. 23 if it is slow)

A Grinch damaged Charlie Williams' massive Christmas display last week. But Williams, who starts installing the walk-through extravaganza in the field in front of his home in November, wasn't daunted.

"I won't stop putting (my decorations) up," he said. "It's what I do. I won't let it get me down."

Williams has been creating a winter wonderland at 632 South Auburn Street in Grass Valley for about seven years, he told The Union last year. He started small with some older decorations handed down by his dad. Every year since then, the display had gotten bigger and more elaborate. He starts out testing all the lights and says it takes him a good four days to get everything wired and checked, including hooking up speakers so that Christmas music plays in the field.

The lights for the display go on at 5 p.m. and off at 9 p.m. every night. All that electricity doesn't come cheap. Last year, Williams estimated his bill ran more than $500 in December, with some of that cost defrayed by donations.

This year, Williams expanded again, adding five lit pathways in the field that visitors can walk down, and music throughout the large field. He also purchased a large banner that advertises the times and dates for visits with Santa, which come complete with free picture and free hot chocolate.

"I went all out this year," Williams said.

Recommended Stories For You

After vandals damaged all of the lighting along his fenceline, Williams took to social media, venting his frustration in Facebook.

"I ended up replacing over nine strands of Christmas lights this evening," he wrote. "To the people who did this, thanks a lot. You take it away not just from me and my family, but from the little kids."

Responses flooded in, with more than 100 people reaching out to tell Williams how much they love driving by his house every Christmas. And several pitched in with new lights, Williams said.

"One lady donated a lighted inflatable Santa Claus," he said Monday. "I plan to get it up tomorrow, as a sign of appreciation."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.