Value of goods taken in Grass Valley theft leads to lesser charge

A Fairfield man evaded a felony second-degree burglary charge after local authorities determined the value of items he stole was under $1,000, Grass Valley police said.

Jason Edward Meadors, 44, faces charges of shoplifting, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, all misdemeanors, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

Held on $27,000 in bond, Meadors remained Monday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

Meadors' charges stem from the 2:15 p.m. Sunday theft of items from Kmart, 111 W. McKnight Way, Kimbrough said.

According to the sergeant, Meadors rolled a shopping cart holding items outside of the store. A loss prevention officer followed him outside and grabbed the cart. Meadows kept walking, got inside an older model Saturn and drove away.

"It was all recovered," Kimbrough said of the items.

Officers then arrived at the store and spoke with the loss prevention officer, who provided what he thought was a license tag number for the Saturn. Moments later an officer spotted the Saturn, stopped it and found Meadors with a pipe, Kimbrough said.

Authorities initially charged Meadors with second-degree burglary, a felony, because they thought the value of the stolen items was over $1,000. However, they later discovered the value was about $70 less, the sergeant said.

The value of stolen items must exceed $1,000 to warrant a felony charge, he added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.