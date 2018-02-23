Utility work to close streets around Grass Valley
February 23, 2018
Construction projects abound in Grass Valley
Four areas around Grass Valley will have traffic closures for utility work in the upcoming week.
Townsend Street between Main Street and Neal Street in Grass Valley will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Bank Street between Mill Street and South Auburn Street will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
North Auburn Street between Main Street and Richardson Street and South School Street between Main Street and Neal Street will be closed to through traffic on between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday. South Church Street between Main Street and Neal Street will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Drivers are asked to observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.
Source: City of Grass Valley
