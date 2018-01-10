 Utility work on Stewart Street in Grass Valley set for Friday | TheUnion.com

Utility work on Stewart Street in Grass Valley set for Friday

Stewart Street between East Main Street and Bank Street will be closed to through traffic for utility work Friday.

The closure will be in place from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. Access to all business driveways on Stewart Street will be maintained. Workers ask drivers to observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

Source: City of Grass Valley