‘Using the past to protect the future’ discussion Tuesday night

The Sierra Science Lecture Series at the Nevada County Campus will present Dr. Michelle Duennes in a discussion titled: Using the past to protect the future: How evolution can help us conserve pollinators.

This lecture, planned for 6:30 p.m. today, is free to attend. The lecture will be held in the Multi-purpose room, N12-103. Refreshments served at 6 p.m.

Duennes has spent the past 10 years studying bumble bees. In graduate school at the University of Illinois she studied the evolution and conservation of bumble bees in Mexico and Central America.

"Native pollinators contribute billions of dollars to agriculture annually in the U.S. through pollination services," a new release states. "Bumble bees are of particular importance to agriculture as they pollinate some of the most nutritious foods grown in the United States and are one of only a few commercially available native pollinators in this country."

The Sierra College Nevada County Campus is located at 250 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. There is a $3 parking fee on campus. For information, contact Professor Jason Giuliani at: jgiuliani@sierracollege.edu or 530-274-5275.

Source: Sierra College