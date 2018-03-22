Upgrades at Nevada Union High School set to begin over spring break

With the passage of the Measure B bond in November 2016, Nevada Joint Union High School District will undergo many site and building upgrades that will impact facility use, although the school is phasing work to minimize the impact.

Starting on Monday (the first day of spring break), contractors will begin with demolition to prepare for improvements at Nevada Union High School to include the main parking lot replacement with all utility and lighting upgrades, accessibility upgrades, new traffic patterns and new student drop-off areas.

During the week, employee and visitor cars should park by Don Baggett Theatre and not in the parking lots in front of the campus. Hansen Bros. Enterprises and its subcontractors will be setting up operations and moving in equipment.

Parking and building access will be modified from the beginning of demolition throughout the summer, and noise will potentially be an issue sometimes. Parking at North Point Academy will be blocked off as well as the upper lot (first row of parking adjacent to North Point Academy).

The main staired entrance to the school will be open, but not the ramp, which will be demolished and replaced. Users requiring accessible parking may park at the wrestling gym and access the school site via the crosswalk to the J Wing elevator and C Wing ramp.

Beginning on June 11 (end of the regular school year), access to site facilities and parking will be limited. Vehicles will enter and exit the campus from via the road running in front of the NU Tech/Industrial Arts building with two-way traffic on the road.

Upon entering the campus, vehicles will turn right around the pool building and wind through the back of campus, returning to Ridge Road via Ali Avenue and in front of the NU Tech/ Industrial Arts Building.

Administrators encourage carpooling, use of public transportation and being dropped off at the school whenever possible. There will be some residual construction activities, such as landscape planting, when school resumes in August, but all parking lots are expected to be available.

For more information, call Paul Palmer, director of planning and construction, at 530-273-3351.

Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District