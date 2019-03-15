University Women feature ‘Girls Outdoor Adventure in Leadership & Science’

Olivia Winokur, one of the founders of GOALS, also known as Girls' Outdoor Adventure in Leadership and Science, will be the guest speaker today at the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch's meeting at Peace Lutheran Church. GOALS, based in Davis, California, was launched as an AAUW-funded initiative to help eliminate barriers to access to science and the outdoors and help diversify these fields. Winokur will share some of the ways that GOALS has impacted participants, leaders, and program developers alike, and why engaging youth from all walks of life is critical to the future of science. GOALS offers a free summer science program for high school girls to learn science hands-on while backpacking through Sequoia National Park. In a two-week immersive program led by UC Davis and National Park scientists, GOALS scholars learn how to design and conduct field-based scientific experiments while developing leadership and outdoor skills. In addition to the two-week summer program, all GOALS scholars are paired with a UC Davis mentor to help prepare them for college applications and expose them to a variety of STEM careers and female STEM role models.

A PhD student in Entomology at UC Davis, Winokur's research focuses on understanding how environmental and ecological factors affect transmission risk of mosquito-borne viruses, including Zika virus. Free and open to everyone, the meeting will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley. Program begins at 10 a.m.