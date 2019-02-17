United Way’s “Tahoe Getaway” raffle extended

United Way of Nevada County is raffling off a vacation package to Incline Village. The package includes four nights in a top-rated condominium in Tahoe's Incline Village. Close to ski resorts, golf, casinos, spas, restaurants, the condo has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths (sleeps six comfortably). Located a half mile to Diamond Peak Resort, a short drive to Mt. Rose or Heavenly, just a walk down to the Hyatt Casino, spa and restaurants. There is also access to Incline Village community center and their private beaches.

Accommodations alone are valued at $1,500, but also included in the package are ski lift tickets for Mt. Rose, King's Beach Miniature Golf passes and Thunderbird Lodge tour passes. Tickets are available at B&C Ace Home & Garden Center, at the County Rood Center in the Community Development Agency (CDA) reception counter, Uptown Salon and at Hospice Gift & Thrift stores (both locations). Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The drawing date has been extended! The winner will be drawn on Feb. 27. Need not be present to win. All proceeds go to United Way of Nevada County. For more information, or to arrange the purchase of tickets from the United Way office, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.