United Way partnership applications now available

United Way of Nevada County's annual Community Impact Process for calendar year 2019 will begin soon. The 2019 United Way Partnership Application will be available the week of March 11.

During the Community Impact process, current United Way partners can apply to continue partnership and/or request funding. Additionally, any community based, nonprofit organization that has provided health and human services to the residents of Nevada County for at least three years may apply to be a new United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) certified partner.

The application will be available online at http://www.uwnc.org or from the United Way office. To receive an application, please call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org. All applications are due on April 11, 2019.

There will be an application review meeting in March for anyone who is interested. All applications will be reviewed by the UWNC Community Investment Committee, the UWNC Board of Directors, and the 2019 Citizen Review Teams, which include volunteers from the community. Allocations will be distributed from the United Way of Nevada County Community Impact Fund. Past partner funding has run between $1,000 and $25,000 per agency.

UWNC will be concentrating on the basic needs of those in our community, which include food, emergency shelter and access to health care. United Way of Nevada County's funding priorities for the annual community impact funds are:

1) Existing UWNC programs, such as "Food Access Saturday."

Recommended Stories For You

2) New UWNC programs.

3) Partner funding.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs.