United Way of Nevada County’s ‘Day of Action’ set for June 21

United Way of Nevada County (UWNC) is planning its 10th annual "Day of Action" for June 21. This is a national day of service for United Ways throughout the world; a day designed to positively change communities. In the past, organizers say that this day of giving back to the community has been a rewarding event for all individuals involved. Many projects will be accomplished on this day of collaboration, for example, painting, gardening, weeding, organizing and filing.

People from all parts of the community will come together to help nonprofit organizations with much-needed projects. In the past, local businesses such as Telestream, UPS, Texas Instruments, and JC Penney have signed up to volunteer. Individual volunteers and families are also welcome to join. UWNC envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community. United Way of Nevada County's focus areas are the basic needs of our community, including food, emergency shelter and access to health care.

Volunteers are needed. Contact United Way as soon as possible if you are interested in helping out with this community event. For more information or to sign up, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.