United Way of Nevada County seeking partnership applications

Partnership applications are sought by the United Way of Nevada County.

Current United Way partners can apply to continue partnership and/or request funding. Additionally, any community based, nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization that has provided health and human services to the residents of Nevada County for at least three years may apply to be a new United Way of Nevada County certified partner, according to a release.

The application has been streamlined to include new partnership requests, renewal of existing partnerships and requests for funding from existing partners. The application is available online at http://www.uwnc.org/partnerresources.html or from the United Way office.

Applications are also available by calling 274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org and are due by April 5.

Past partner funding has run between $1,000 and $25,000 per agency.

Source: United Way of Nevada County