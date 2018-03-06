United Way of Nevada County seeking partnership applications
March 6, 2018
Partnership applications are sought by the United Way of Nevada County.
Current United Way partners can apply to continue partnership and/or request funding. Additionally, any community based, nonprofit 501(c) 3 organization that has provided health and human services to the residents of Nevada County for at least three years may apply to be a new United Way of Nevada County certified partner, according to a release.
The application has been streamlined to include new partnership requests, renewal of existing partnerships and requests for funding from existing partners. The application is available online at http://www.uwnc.org/partnerresources.html or from the United Way office.
Applications are also available by calling 274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org and are due by April 5.
Past partner funding has run between $1,000 and $25,000 per agency.
Source: United Way of Nevada County
