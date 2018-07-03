United Way of Nevada County funds van to help homeless access services

United Way of Nevada County has awarded Hospitality House $15,000 to purchase a new van. The funding came from the United Way of Nevada County Community Impact Fund. The van will be used to help clients of Hospitality House obtain much needed services and provide an opportunity for homeless individuals who are living outside to access emergency shelter. The van, which seats 8 to 15 passengers, will schedule free morning and afternoon routes with stops at a variety of services.

The County of Nevada has identified the four top needs in Nevada County to be transportation, access to mainstream benefits, food and stable housing. Through this project, United Way's aim is to alleviate some of the barriers to accessing these needs. Transportation has been a long-standing problem when it comes to linking homeless people with much needed resources. United Way of Nevada County focuses on the basic needs of the community, including access to health care, food and emergency shelter.