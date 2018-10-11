United Way of Nevada County campaign underway

The United Way of Nevada County Employee Giving campaign is currently underway, according to a release. Many businesses and government agencies throughout Nevada County and nationally will take part in the 2018-2019 campaign.

Employees from local businesses, national corporations and government agencies pledge donations that are deducted from their paychecks. Employees may donate their pledges to United Way of Nevada County or designate to the nonprofit of their choice.

In addition to participating in the campaign, many of these businesses host events such as soup-a-thons, Friday jeans day, chili cook-offs, Halloween costume contests and book sales to raise money. The money raised from these events and the payroll pledge process (those not designated to other nonprofits) goes into the United Way of Nevada County Community Impact Fund, which is used for programs like Food Access Saturday.

One local fundraiser is the annual book sale the county holds. This year is the 23rd annual sale, being held at the Rood Center Lobby through Nov. 6. Currently organizers are looking for donated gently used books, which can be dropped off in the lobby until Oct. 26.

Currently all Nevada County branches of Wells Fargo are participating in events to raise money. Employees can donate $5 to their "Casual for a Cause" fundraiser in order to wear casual clothing on Fridays and Saturdays.

Some of the businesses that are currently holding Employee Giving Campaigns are UPS, Telestream, Bank of America, Texas Instruments, B&C Ace Home Center and local school districts.

For more information or to get involved, call 274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.

Source: United Way of Nevada County