United Way of Nevada County announces new board of directors

United Way of Nevada County recently announced its newly elected members for its 2018-2019 board of directors. This year, United Way of Nevada County is celebrating 36 years of service in Nevada County. Incorporated in 1982, there have been many changes since then however, the nonprofit still envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability. The organization's service priority is to strive to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care.

Locally, United Way of Nevada County continues to make impactful change through programs such as Food Access Saturday, the Homeless Access Transport Van, a free health clinic, FamilyWize discount prescription program, home-delivered meals (including shelf-sustainable food for home-bound seniors) and many more. Pictured are the 2018-2019 board of directors. Top, left to right are Shannon Buehler, Mondae Hott (vice president), Joanne Weatherly (secretary), Kristen Long and Annette Geare.

Bottom, left to right are Diana Bare (treasurer), Anna Crockett (president), Tom Myers, Deborah Lewis and Greg Michna.