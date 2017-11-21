United Way, Interfaith Food Ministry supports for working families with Food Access Saturdays

Volunteers Terry Myers, Mondae Hott and Deb Ramirez. take a break during last week's Food Access Saturday held at Interfaith Food Ministry. United Way of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministry has teamed up on the Food Access Saturday program for working families, specifically designed for employed families struggling with food insecurity. The new hours of food distribution on Food Access Saturday will be 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 9, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14. Visit UWNC.org or interfaithfoodministry.org for more information.