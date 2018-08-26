United Way Grills ‘n’ Grilles event postponed

United Way of Nevada County is postponing its annual "Grills 'n' Grilles" event, which was scheduled for mid-October. Due to unforeseen health issues, it was necessary to postpone this big event until next year.

One part of the event, the Fourth Annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, will still go on as planned. The tournament is planned for 10 a.m. on October 13 at Western Gateway Park, where disc golf players will compete for top prizes. The tournament includes members of the Gold Country Disc Golf Association. To register a disc golf team, sign-ups will take place on site, the day of the event at the covered pavilion near Hole 17's tee beginning at 9 a.m. For additional information, contact Mike Woodman at 530-272-4400. All proceeds of the event go to United Way of Nevada County.

United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs. UWNC envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability.