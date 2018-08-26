United Way Grills ‘n’ Grilles event postponed
August 26, 2018
United Way of Nevada County is postponing its annual "Grills 'n' Grilles" event, which was scheduled for mid-October. Due to unforeseen health issues, it was necessary to postpone this big event until next year.
One part of the event, the Fourth Annual Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf Tournament, will still go on as planned. The tournament is planned for 10 a.m. on October 13 at Western Gateway Park, where disc golf players will compete for top prizes. The tournament includes members of the Gold Country Disc Golf Association. To register a disc golf team, sign-ups will take place on site, the day of the event at the covered pavilion near Hole 17's tee beginning at 9 a.m. For additional information, contact Mike Woodman at 530-272-4400. All proceeds of the event go to United Way of Nevada County.
United Way of Nevada County's mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs. UWNC envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through healthy lives, education and income stability.
Trending In: Local News
- Truckee stabbing suspect now faces accusations of threatening Nevada County judge
- Taco run in Grass Valley leads to arrest of burglary suspects
- A new approach to healing: St. Moritz Medical Center celebrates grand opening in Nevada City
- Defense in Ormsby murder case files motion to dismiss charges
- Despite new location, Bounty of the County continues to burst at the seams
Trending Sitewide
- Truckee stabbing suspect now faces accusations of threatening Nevada County judge
- Taco run in Grass Valley leads to arrest of burglary suspects
- PREP FOOTBALL: Miners trounced by Spanish Springs in home opener
- A new approach to healing: St. Moritz Medical Center celebrates grand opening in Nevada City
- Defense in Ormsby murder case files motion to dismiss charges