United Way Food Access Saturday this weekend

United Way has collaborated with Interfaith Food Ministry to offer "Food Access Saturday," which distributes nutritious supplemental groceries on the second Saturday of each month. Since the program began a year and a half ago, more than 3,900 bags of food, including fresh fruit and produce, have been distributed to more than 1,700 individuals and families.

The program was originally created to help working people in need of food who are unable to pick up supplies at local food distributions during the work week. Since it began, the program has grown to encompass a larger population, including anyone who needs food but is unable to make it to the food distributions Monday through Friday. United Way's partner agency, Interfaith Food Ministry, also gives out food from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the Food Bank of Nevada County (also a partner agency) provides food at five locations throughout the month.

March 9 will be the next United Way Food Access Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley (the second Saturday of each month). For more information call United Way at 530-274-8111 or email admin@uwnc.org.