United Way Food Access Saturday Oct. 13 in Grass Valley

The next United Way Food Access Saturday is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 13 at 440 Henderson St. in Grass Valley.

The food access program was originally created to help working individuals and families who have trouble accessing supplemental food during the work week. Since its inception, the program has grown to encompass a larger population. Anyone who needs food can pick up healthy groceries, including fresh produce. The program is open to all Nevada County residents.

United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) distributes food on the second Saturday of each month. Food Access Saturday began in May 2017, and so far more than 2,600 bags of food have been distributed to more than 1,045 individuals and families.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. For more information, contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.