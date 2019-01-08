United Way Food Access Saturday in Grass Valley

Saturday will be the first United Way Food Access Saturday in 2019. The program was originally created to help working individuals and families who need help putting food on their table, but were unable to pick up food at local food distributions during the week. Since its inception, the program has grown to encompass a larger population. Through the Food Access Saturday program, anyone who needs food can pick up healthy groceries, including fresh produce. The program is open to all Nevada County residents who cannot make it to other food distributions Monday through Friday. United Way of Nevada County, in partnership with Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) distributes food on the second Saturday of each month. Since its inception, nearly 3,700 bags of food have been distributed to more than 1,600 individuals and families.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. The distributions take place from 10 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month at 440 Henderson Street in Grass Valley, For more information contact United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org. Pictured from left, Kristen Long, Anna Crocket, Tom Meyers and Terri Cooper Myers help out during December's Food Access Saturday.