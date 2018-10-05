Union Hill Elementary School celebrates 150th
October 5, 2018
Union Hill Elementary School held a sesquicentennial ceremony Friday afternoon to a crowd of hundreds of past, present and future students of the school.
One of the school's old bells was brought on campus and rung at the beginning of the ceremony before members of Union Hill's faculty gave a synopsis of the school's history.
Following the ceremony, families were able to have fun during the annual Pumpkin Patch Festival used as a fundraiser for school supplies.
