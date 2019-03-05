‘Under the Big Top Gala’ at Mt. St. Mary’s in Grass Valley

The annual fundraiser for Mt. St. Mary's Academy in Grass Valley will begin at 4:30 p.m. on March 9 in St. Patrick's Hall, 235 Chapel St. in Grass Valley. The event, "Under the Big Top Gala," will include an evening of silent and live auctions, dinner, desserts, photo booth fun, games and mini beer garden. Tickets are $45. RSVP by calling 530-273-4694. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Mount-Saint-Mary-Academy-158341925032.