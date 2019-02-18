Under pressure: Stress and its affect on our heart health

Overdue bills, deadlines at work, conflicts with loved ones, even upcoming holidays or vacations – all these things can lead to feelings of stress.

In general, we find a way to cope with these day-to-day stressors, but sometimes our stress levels go unchecked, a problem that research has shown can affect our health, including increasing our risk for heart disease.

A paper published in the European Heart Journal this month highlights that depression and stress are closely connected with cardiovascular disease.

"According to this latest study, depression occurs in 15 to 30 percent of patients with heart disease," says Anabel Facemire, MD, Cardiologist with Dignity Health Medical Group – Sierra Nevada. "Higher degrees of depression and stress are associated with higher cardiovascular disease risk."

A 2017 study published in the medical journal The Lancet studied brain scans and found that when people are stressed, their amygdala (the area of the brain that deals with stress) signals to the bone marrow to produce more white blood cells. This leads to increased inflammation in the arteries. That same inflammation can lead to heart attacks, heart disease and stroke.

That study concluded that stress could be as important a risk factor as smoking or high blood pressure.

"Research has demonstrated that acute and chronic stress exposure can lead to disruption in the production and activity of certain chemicals in the body, including norepinephrine and dopamine," says Dr. Facemire. "This disruption affects not only mood but also increases risk for certain cardiovascular risk factors like diabetes and high blood pressure."

Physically, stress can cause headaches, ulcers, muscle tension, fatigue, digestive trouble, and sleep problems. Emotionally, stress can lead to anxiety, restlessness, anger, sadness, or depression.

The American Heart Association points out that it's not just the biological affects of stress that can have a negative impact on our health. People feeling the weight of worry and stress are more likely to engage in unhealthy behaviors, including poor eating choices, drinking too much alcohol, and smoking. Stressed out people are also more likely to skip helpful selfcare activities like exercise or meditation.

Dr. Facemire points out that addressing stress in your life is even more important if you have already experienced a major cardiovascular event, such a heart attack, bypass surgery or heart failure hospitalization.

"After a heart event, there is a vicious cycle between the aftermath and depression and poor lifestyle choices, such as a high fat and sugar diet, lack of exercise, smoking and non-compliance with evidence-based beneficial medications and programs such as cardiac rehabilitation," explains Dr. Facemire. "We know from research that these patients are at increased risk of worsening heart disease and decreased quality of life."

The first step in addressing stress is to recognize when you are experiencing it and identify why. The AHA recommends taking a moment to "pump the brakes" when stress hits: Taking a simple but short break to organize your thoughts, get a little physical activity, and calm your breathing and your heart rate can help. Counting slowly to ten is also a good tool.

Certain lifestyle choices also can help reduce stress and prevent it from becoming a problem. Dr. Facemire recommends:

— Eat anti-inflammatory and antioxidant-rich foods at each meal. Berries (rich in phenolic phytonutrients) and dark green leafy vegetables (full of lutein and nitrate) are important.

— Abstain from smoking.

— Walk at least one hour a day (dividing this into small periods works, too)

— Sleep seven hours each day

If the stress in your life has you feeling depressed, overwhelmed or if you are experiencing anxiety or panic attacks, talk to your doctor. There are treatment options available.

And Dr. Facemire reminds us all not to underestimate the stress-relieving power of helping others.

"On a personal note, I have experienced firsthand that gratitude and service to others are some of the most powerful remedies for stress," says Dr. Facemire. "I personally benefit from serving my patients every day."