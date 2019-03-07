U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa introduces bill to return high-speed rail money to D.C.

Nevada County's congressional representative says the state of California should return congress-approved funding for its high-speed rail project back to the federal government, calling the project a "huge mistake" and introducing a bill that would give taxpayers "a refund."

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, said H.R. 1515, the High-Speed Refund Act, is legislation requiring any discretionary grant funds provided by the Department of Transportation for high-speed rail development in California be reimbursed to the federal government. According to a news release, the funds will then be used to significantly increase spending on important freight and highway projects.

"After countless blunders, skyrocketing costs, and more uncertainty than ever, it's time to cut our losses and kill California's misguided high-speed rail project," LaMalfa said in the release. "This project was doomed from the start. The total projected cost has now ballooned to around $100 billion, more than double the initial estimate. American taxpayers should not be on the hook for California's inability to undertake such an enormous, yet unnecessary project."

LaMalfa suggested the funds be repurposed it to freight and highway projects that would be both "beneficial and economically viable, such as the widening of Highway 70 in Northern California."

"Undertaking the HSR project was a huge mistake," he said in a statement, "and taxpayers deserve a refund."

In February, Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was time to "get real" about the project that the Sacramento Bee said has ballooned in price from $45 billion to $77 billion. In his first State of the State speech, Newsom said there "isn't a path" for a high-speed rail line between San Francisco and Los Angeles and that the project will be scaled back to focus on a 171-mile segment already under construction in the Central Valley, calling the project key to economic vitality of the state's agricultural industry.

A high-speed rail line linking Los Angeles to San Francisco was the goal when voters approved a ballot measure in 2008. According to the Associated Press, the roughly 520-mile line initially was estimated to cost $33 billion and was pegged for completion in 2020. Officials eventually hoped to connect the line to San Diego and Sacramento.

In addition to returning the funding, the High-Speed Refund Act will also increase the authorization for the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program by $3.5 billion, LaMalfa said in a news release, "the amount of money California owes to federal taxpayers, to ensure it can be reinvested in worthwhile infrastructure projects."

