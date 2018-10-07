Two suspects in home invasion robbery sentenced

Two of the three defendants in a home invasion robbery were sentenced Friday to prison after taking plea agreements.

Steve Ray Rhodes, 28, and Shawn Turnage, 26, had been arrested along with Michael Diaz, 47, in the Dec. 11 incident on Grizzly Trail.

Diaz has pleaded not guilty and is set for formal arraignment on charges of kidnapping, robbery and first-degree burglary on Oct. 15.

The three reportedly had gone to the victim's house at 2:30 a.m. and told him they needed gas. They left after he told them he had none, but returned later. He later told law enforcement someone knocked him down from behind and held what he believed was a gun to his head before taking him to his garage to look for gas and then into his residence, where they tied his hands. The victim told responding deputies he remained in the living room for two to three hours while the robbers tried to break into a safe.

The suspects eventually took the safe, $7,000 in cash and other items and made the victim help them move the stolen goods to their truck. The victim was eventually able to escape and call for help.

Turnage and Rhodes both were in Nevada County Superior Court Friday and were each sentenced to six years in state prison and three years parole.

Turnage's attorney, Stephen Munkelt, told Judge Candace Heidelberger his client had a great deal of artistic talent and positive traits.

"It's terribly unfortunate his addiction contributed to him getting caught up in this mess," Munkelt said. "It's fortunate no one was injured."

Heidelberger recommended Turnage receive substance abuse treatment, telling him,"You have a lot of potential, you have a lot of support."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email lizk@theunion.com.