Two people burned to death at Yuba County homeless encampment

Investigators are looking into the deaths of two people, probably homeless, found at an encampment and burned beyond recognition, according to the Yuba County Sheriff.

Sheriff Wendell Anderson said the department is awaiting the completion of an autopsy report to determine the cause of death and help positively identify the victims, which will also help them notify the next of kin.

"One male and one female were found in a tent on Sunday at about 10:15 a.m.," said Anderson. "They were located in a camping tent at the Thorntree encampment."

He said the source of the fire has not been determined; however, a small barbecue was found inside the tent.

The Thorntree encampment is located southeast of Jack Slough along the Feather River near 14th Street and Ellis Lake Drive.

The fire was already out when the fire department had arrived. It is believed it burned itself out.

Recommended Stories For You

Investigators from the Marysville Fire Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are investigating the cause of the fire, he said. "The bodies were substantially burned."

Chris Kaufman writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. He can be reached at ckaufman@appealdemocrat.com