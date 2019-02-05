Two new free health workshops offered at Connecting Point

Connecting Point is hosting free workshops to help community members prioritize their long-term health this year. The "Diabetes Empowerment Education Program," also known as DEEP, is an evidence-based workshop for people with diabetes or pre-diabetes and their caregivers.

The six-week class is designed to give a better understanding of the human body and risk factors for diabetes and gain tools for self-monitoring, symptom management, exercise and meal planning.

DEEP classes are offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 14 through March 21 at Connecting Point, 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

"Living Well with a Chronic Condition" is geared toward folks with health conditions such as heart disease, arthritis, depression and emphysema. Over this six-week course, participants will share experiences, make action plans, and problem-solve alongside others with chronic conditions. This innovative and interactive workshop is designed to help participants improve the quality of life and lower health care costs. They'll also learn techniques for dealing with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; build strength and endurance; and learn how to effectively communicate with family, friends and health professionals.

Living Well with a Chronic Condition classes will run from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 5 through April 9, also at Connecting Point, 208 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

Both classes are offered in partnership with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital with assistance from the Nevada County Public Health Department. All Connecting Point classes are free and open to the public.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events.

Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more at http://www.connectingpoint.org.