Two injured in rollover in Grass Valley
February 2, 2018
The passenger in a truck, who reportedly was not wearing his seatbelt, sustained major injuries after he was ejected during a rollover Friday.
A little before noon, Hamar Ashley, 65, of Nevada City, was driving a 2005 Ford pickup westbound on Golden Center Freeway just west of Idaho-Maryland Road at a high rate of speed, said CHP Officer Ryan Duplissey.
Ashley exited the freeway at the East Main Street exit, still at a high rate of speed, and lost control, Duplissey said in a press release.
The truck rolled several times, ejecting Billy S. Shawn, 69, of Nevada City. Shawn reportedly sustained major injuries and was transported by air ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. He was in critical condition, according to a hospital spokesman.
Ashley, who was seatbelted, sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Sutter Roseville. As of 5 p.m., he was not listed as admitted to the hospital.
The accident remains under investigation, Duplissey said.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
