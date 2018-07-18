Two dead, one critically injured in Truckee airplane crash

TRUCKEE — A Tuesday morning plane crash claimed the life of a pilot and one of two passengers shortly after taking off from the Truckee Airport, officials said.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the pilot and owner of the single-engine plane has been identified as Kenneth Whittall-Scherfee, 60, of Carmichael. Two passengers were transported to Renown Hospital in Reno, with one dying from injuries sustained in the crash. Another passenger was reported to be in critical condition. Officials have not released the identities of the two passengers.

The single engine piston left Truckee Airport around 7:30 a.m. headed east, and immediately experienced engine problems, officials said. The plane crashed one mile southeast from the airport.

Emergency dispatchers were contacted around 7:40 a.m. and units were on scene within minutes.

The plane was reportedly seen flattening out before it went down in an attempt to land, then crashed in the brush. Following the crash the plane was intact but severely damaged.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board in coordination with the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Hannah Jones is a reporter with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union based in Truckee.