Truckee woman accused of trying to stab brother

Woman accused of trying to stab sibling

Truckee police say no one was injured after a woman tried to stab her brother.

Karla Tejeda-Acevez, 18, faces a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the stabbing. Arrested Friday, she remained jailed Monday under $25,000 in bond, authorities said.

Tejeda-Acevez and her brother were arguing around 10:30 a.m. Friday at Donner Creek Mobile Home Park when the incident occurred, Truckee Police Sgt. Lisa Madden said.

"They were in an argument that led to her trying to stab him," she added. "He didn't sustain injuries."

Officers then arrived and arrested Tejeda-Acevez, Madden said.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy