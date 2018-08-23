Truckee stabbing suspect now faces accusations of threatening Nevada County judge

A man accused of trying to stab people in a Truckee subdivision made shooting gestures on Thursday toward a Nevada County judge as he left the courtroom.

Johnathan Rodriguez, 20, faces accusations that on Tuesday he threatened a Truckee judge. Both his cases — last week's stabbing accusations and the threats against the judge — moved to Nevada City. Rodriguez appeared Thursday before Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin on those charges.

Told the charges he faces, Rodriguez was then escorted by deputies from his seat. Rodriguez, in handcuffs and leg restraints, raised his right arm and made two shooting motions toward the judge with his right hand. He then left the courtroom.

"We're going to need to pause," Tice-Raskin said after Rodriguez left.

Two deputies and two deputy district attorneys then told the judge what they saw.

Authorities accuse Rodriguez of three felonies in connection with the Aug. 17 stabbing: two counts of criminal threats and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. He faces two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon and battery upon an officer.

Truckee police accuse him of wielding a 14-inch knife, delivering a superficial wound to one person. He then fled when police arrived and was caught moments later. A knife was recovered.

Court records show that Rodriguez appeared Tuesday in a Truckee courtroom for his arraignment.

"During the previous arraignment, he threatened numerous staff, including the life of a judge," Sgt. Ray Kress said Thursday.

Rodriguez faces a felony count of threatening state officials or a judge, records state.

Held without bond, Rodriguez asked Tice-Raskin for a new attorney. The judge assigned defense attorney Bill Walker.

Deputies then walked Rodriguez from the courtroom.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.