Truckee police: Intoxicated man spits, threatens officer at July Fourth event
July 5, 2018
A Truckee man accused of head-butting a police officer remained Thursday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail under $25,000 in bond, authorities said.
Marcos Antonio Diaz Ramos, 36, is charged with obstructing/resisting an officer, threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, battery of a police officer and disorderly conduct, jail records state.
Truckee police arrested Diaz Ramos after responding around 9 p.m. July Fourth to a disturbance in the 15000 block of Donner Pass Road. Officers arrived and found Diaz Ramos intoxicated at a holiday event, leading them to attempt an arrest, Sgt. Arnie Lopez and reports state.
"He physically assaulted an officer," Lopez added. "He threw an elbow and successfully head-butted an officer."
Police handcuffed Diaz Ramos, who then spit and threatened an officer, the sergeant added. Officers then took him from the scene.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City resident, devoted dad mourned after fatal crash
- Wreck on Highway 20 near Washington Road kills truck passenger
- Nevada City man dies in solo motorcycle crash
- UPDATE: Sierra County authorities: Missing Nevada City residents are safe
- Fourth of July celebration starts in Nevada City, wraps up at fairgrounds