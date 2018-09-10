Truckee police find stolen vehicle, suspected drugs at shopping center

A West Virginia man spotted by police in a stolen vehicle — a truck containing suspected burglary tools and a clown mask — remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under $16,000 in bond, authorities said.

Kenneth Wayne Sherman, 33, faces a felony vehicle theft charge and three misdemeanors: possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, reports state.

According to Truckee Police Sgt. Danny Renfrow, an officer on patrol around 9 p.m. Sunday spotted a man later identified as Sherman at a Deerfield Drive shopping center.

The officer thought it odd that the person was sitting alone in a 2003 Ford F150, the sergeant said.

"The officer's keeping an eye on him," he added.

He then checked the vehicle's registration when he saw Sherman leave the truck and quickly walk away, Renfrow said.

The check revealed the vehicle had been stolen from the Vacaville area. More officers then responded to the center and found Sherman, he added.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine, a pipe and other items. Police are trying to link any stolen items to their owners, Renfrow said.

"There's cell phones," he said. "There were pry bars, bolt cutters, collapsible slim-jim tools."

Additionally, officers found iPads, an Xbox and surveillance cameras, along with clown and Freddy Krueger masks.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.