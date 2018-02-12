Truckee police find kidnapping suspect at Donner Summit

A Sacramento man accused of forcing a former spouse into her vehicle and making her drive around Reno for a full day faces felony accusations in Truckee, authorities said.

Immanuel Vikash Krishna, 29, is charged with kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury and causing force with a deadly weapon, all felonies. He faces a misdemeanor of disobeying a court order, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested Sunday afternoon, Krishna remained in jail Monday under $250,000 in bond, reports state.

The incident that led to Krishna's arrest began around 4 p.m. Friday in Reno. The victim was leaving a job-related training event when Krishna, who's legally restrained from being near the victim, approached, said Truckee Police Sgt. Danny Renfrow.

Krishna then forced the victim into her car and made her drive around Reno, he added.

"He wouldn't allow her to get out of the car," Renfrow said. "Wouldn't allow her to make phone calls."

Krishna fell asleep at some point, and the victim began driving toward Sacramento. They'd reached the Donner Summit when Krishna woke and forced the victim to stop the car, the sergeant said.

The victim then managed to text her family, who contacted police. Officers found the pair around 4 p.m. Sunday at a rest stop near the summit, Renfrow said.

Officers determined that Krishna at some point struck the victim with a closed knife. No medical treatment was required, he added.

Police arrested Krishna that evening, reports state.

"No ties to Truckee that we're aware of," Renfrow said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.