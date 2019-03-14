Truckee police arrest woman on assault, child cruelty charges

A Truckee woman remained jailed Thursday after police say she threatened a man with a knife.

Robyn Merriah Garnes-Richards, 25, faces felony accusations of assault with a deadly weapon and child cruelty. Booked early Thursday into the Nevada County Jail, Garnes-Richards remained incarcerated that day under $35,000 in bond, reports state.

Truckee police arrested Garnes-Richards in the 10000 block of Martis Valley Road after responding around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a fight, Sgt. Lisa Madden said.

Officers arrived and began talking to witnesses, learning that Garnes-Richards used a knife when threatening a man inside an apartment, the sergeant added.

"There was a minor injury," Madden said, adding that the victim didn't go to the hospital.

A child at the apartment at the time led to the cruelty charge. The child received no injuries, Madden said.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.