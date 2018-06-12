Truckee police arrest 1 man, 2 juveniles in robbery

Truckee police on Tuesday said they made their final arrest in a robbery that stemmed from a pre-arranged drug deal.

Raymond Jesus Soltero, 18, turned himself in to police after learning he had an outstanding warrant for an April 27 robbery. Police interviewed him and then booked him into jail, Detective Sgt. Danny Renfrow said.

Soltero and two unnamed juveniles face accusations they robbed someone of marijuana in a residential area of Truckee, Renfrow said.

"It was a pre-arranged drug deal that was a set-up over concentrated cannabis," he added.

According to Renfrow, the seller planned to meet with two people in a home's driveway. They discussed the cost of the cannabis before meeting the afternoon of April 27.

Instead of meeting two people, the seller found three. One of the robbers had a gun. They took about six ounces of concentrated cannabis before fleeing, Renfrow said.

Police began investigating, obtained search warrants and searched two homes for evidence. In one home they found what they believe to be the weapon used in the robbery — a silver magazine-fed semi-automatic pistol, Renfrow said.

"When we recovered it, it was unloaded," he added.

Police issued arrest warrants in late May. Two juveniles were arrested May 30, the detective sergeant said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.