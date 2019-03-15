Truckee officer recognizes wanted man, finds guns during search

The Truckee officer thought he recognized Darrel Higginbotham.

The officer spotted the Fernley, Nevada, man around 9:35 a.m. Thursday in a grocery store parking lot at Deerfield Drive and Highway 89, Lt. Allen McKay said.

"He looked familiar to the officer," McKay added. "The officer didn't exactly know why he looked familiar."

Moments later he knew. About a week earlier Yuba County had issued an alert for Higginbotham, calling him armed and dangerous and claiming he had several weapons, the lieutenant said.

The officer approached Higginbotham, who said he was walking to his vehicle. He pointed to an older model Dodge Dakota, McKay said.

That's when the officer realized Higginbotham was a wanted felon. He then searched Higginbotham and his vehicle, he added.

Recommended Stories For You

"We discovered a stolen handgun in the car, multiple rounds of ammunition," McKay said, adding that the officer found hundreds of rounds.

The officer also found suspected methamphetamine, heroin and pills, along with burglary tools and a folding knife, he added.

Higginbotham faces charges of committing a felony while on bail, being an ex-felon with a firearm, being prohibited from possessing ammunition, carrying a concealed dagger and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Booked early Thursday into jail, Higginbotham remained held Friday on $250,000 in bond, reports state.

"He was otherwise cooperative," McKay said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.