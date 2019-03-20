Truckee man accused of raping teen
March 20, 2019
A Truckee man remained jailed Wednesday on accusations he raped a teen at his home, authorities said.
John Melvin Carson, 46, faces charges of forcible rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object and forcible oral copulation. Booked March 11 into the Nevada County Jail, Carson remained held this week on $250,000 in bond, prosecutors and reports state.
According to Deputy District Attorney Traci Mason, Carson is accused of raping the teen around March 3.
"The victim was known to Mr. Carson," she added.
The teen immediately reported the incident, and authorities issued a warrant days later. However, Carson had medical issues at the time. Authorities knew his location, Mason said.
"If there was a need to apprehend him at that time, they could have," she added.
Recommended Stories For You
Officers arrested Carson last week. He appeared Tuesday before a Truckee Superior Court judge, and is next scheduled for court on April 9 for a bond hearing, authorities said.
"There's a lot of investigation we're conducting right now," Mason said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Trending In: Local News
- Home prices climb out of reach for many in Nevada County (GRAPH)
- Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, discovery of items stolen from South Yuba River State Park
- Major electrical infrastructure company moves headquarters to Nevada City
- Vintage ice cream cart stolen in Nevada City dumped at Rood Center
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
Trending Sitewide
- Home prices climb out of reach for many in Nevada County (GRAPH)
- Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, discovery of items stolen from South Yuba River State Park
- Major electrical infrastructure company moves headquarters to Nevada City
- Vintage ice cream cart stolen in Nevada City dumped at Rood Center
- Nevada County authorities release cause of death in Adea Shabani homicide
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.