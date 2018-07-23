Truckee man accused of burning American flag charged with arson, police say

Truckee police say an American flag left outside overnight disturbed Joshua Everett Lozon enough for him to set it on fire.

The 27-year-old Lozon, of Truckee, told police during questioning he set the flag ablaze early Saturday morning. Officers then arrested Lozon on an arson charge. He remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail on $250,000 in bond, authorities and records state.

The owner of Glenshire General Store, on Dorchester Drive A, discovered the burned flag outside her store around 7 a.m. Saturday. Police responded to the scene, viewed surveillance footage of the area and recognized Lozon, Sgt. Danny Renfrow said.

Police then spoke with Lozon at his home, he added.

"He ultimately confessed to burning the flag," Renfrow said. "He felt that leaving the flag out overnight was disrespecting the flag, so he burned it."

Lozon used a lighter to set the flag on fire, burning about half of it, Renfrow said.

Arson, a felony, is the willful and malicious burning of a structure, property or forest land. Someone convicted of arson faces 16 months, two or three years in prison.

No one was hurt and no structures damaged by the fire, the sergeant said.

"We were lucky it didn't spread," he added.

According to police, the flag was given to the Civil Air Patrol for proper retirement. An Army veteran donated his own flag, which replaced the burned one.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.