Trial set in Nevada County teen sex case

The trial for a 49-year-old man arrested after he reportedly tried to meet a 16-year-old girl for sex has been scheduled for mid-August.

Christopher Patrick Hudgins, of Grass Valley, was arrested in April after he arrived at Pioneer Park for the rendezvous.

Hudgins reportedly had been texting the girl. After authorities were alerted, a Nevada County Sheriff's deputy began messaging Hudgins in the guise of the girl. Hudgins reportedly then made plans to meet in person at the Nevada City park.

Hudgins waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the evidence and on Friday, pleaded not guilty to one count of meeting a minor for lewd purposes.

Hudgins refused to waive time for his trial, which was estimated to take two to three days. He will return to court on July 13 and his trial was set for Aug. 7.

Trial also set in assault case

Michael Allen Hayden, 43, who reportedly tried to hit a teen with his car, was set for trial on Aug. 14.

Hayden is charged with felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats and with misdemeanor battery, as well as disobeying a restraining order.

On Dec. 27, 2017, Hayden reportedly tried to punch a 16-year-old before getting in his car and driving toward the youth.

In Nevada County Superior Court on Friday, Hayden pleaded not guilty to the charges and declined to waive time for his trial. He was scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference on July 20.

Vandalism case on hold

Criminal proceedings have been suspended against a man charged with vandalism and resisting arrest, along with drug charges, after his attorney raised concerns over his competence to stand trial.

Kyle Lorence Estes, 27, was arrested in Penn Valley in April after Nevada County Sheriff's deputies contacted him and reportedly found he had violated his probation terms by drinking.

Deputies handcuffed Estes and walked him to a patrol car, then reportedly discovered he had something in his waistline that was later identified as suspected methamphetamine and syringes. When they tried to take the item, he allegedly became combative. After Estes was placed in the patrol car, he reportedly kicked the window and bent the door, the sheriff said.

Estes' attorney, Bill Walker, filed a motion to dismiss his case due to outrageous government misconduct. According to Walker, Estes was asking for mental health help and deputies deliberately provoked him and used excessive force during his arrest.

Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger denied the motion, stating she did not find outrageous government conduct sufficient to warrant a dismissal of the case.

Walker told Heidelberger he had not been able to work with Estes on preparing for trial because he could not focus on the facts, leading him to express a doubt as to his competence. Heidelberger suspended proceedings and vacated the trial date pending a psychological evaluation.

Estes is slated to return to court on July 20.

