Trial on track in Nevada County Superior Court for murder suspect Maurice Rogers
September 9, 2018
The murder trial for Maurice Di Aundra Rogers, which has been postponed several times in the last few years, remains set for early October.
Rogers has been charged with homicide in the death of Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones, 46, of Reno, whose body was found in the road near Truckee on April 4, 2016.
Rogers, Spruell-Jones' boyfriend, was quickly identified as a suspect, and allegedly shot her because he was in love with another woman.
He was arrested in Sacramento four days later, after a law enforcement bulletin was distributed throughout Nevada and to agencies in the greater Sacramento area.
In the two years since his arrest, Rogers has been represented by a series of public defenders. During a court appearance in December 2016, he began shouting obscenities at his attorney and fought with bailiffs before being removed from the courtroom. His current attorney, Ben Jacob was appointed in May of this year.
Rogers' trial remains set to start Oct. 9 and is expected to last three to four weeks. Another trial readiness conference was scheduled for Sept. 17.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
