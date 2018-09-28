Trial in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop to start Tuesday

The trial of a man who allegedly robbed a Penn Valley yogurt store at knifepoint is set to start early next week with jury selection.

David Ray Landrum, 48, Smartsville, is facing charges of second-degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the robbery last October.

Landrum has prior prison sentences and convictions for serious and/or violent felonies, which would increase his potential sentence should he be convicted.

Landrum was arrested after an employee of Crazy 4 Yogurt in the 10000 block of Commercial Avenue called 911 at just after 10 p.m. Oct. 6 to report that the business had been robbed. A man had entered the store wearing a Halloween mask and a hot pink hoodie pulled over his head, and told the employee to open the cash register.

The employee could not get the register open, and the man allegedly took a knife from his pocket. The employee then opened the register and gave the robber the cash tray. The robber allegedly grabbed a handful of cash before throwing the tray on the floor and fleeing in a vehicle being driven by a woman.

A witness in the parking lot allegedly recorded the robbery on a cell phone.

Landrum and a woman identified as Latoshia Noreen Wroten, 32, of Linda, were pulled over and arrested by Yuba County Sheriff's deputies within a half-hour just outside Linda.

Landrum, who had pleaded not guilty, appeared in Nevada County Superior Court Friday and his trial was confirmed to start Tuesday. Wroten has taken a plea agreement and is set to be sentenced Oct. 19.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.